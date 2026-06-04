A soldier from the UN peacekeeping mission Unifil in Lebanon has died in a mortar attack in southern Lebanon, according to the UN. The soldier succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of the morning after initially being flown to a hospital in the Lebanese capital Beirut.

The attack occurred late on Wednesday evening near the village of Marj Ujun in southern Lebanon. Two other blue helmets were also injured, it was reported.

Unifil initially gave no details as to which side carried out the attack. An investigation had been launched to clarify the exact course of events. According to the observer mission, an "increasingly high number" of trajectories and impacts had recently been recorded in southern Lebanon. Unifil called for an end to the violence.

Unifil soldiers have already been killed and injured several times in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. During the night, Israel and Lebanon made another attempt to implement a ceasefire that has so far had little effect. Hezbollah has not yet commented on this.