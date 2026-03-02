A traffic stop in Rome has degenerated into a fatal chase. Symbolbild: Keystone

The car of a fleeing driver drove into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into the car of a family. Father, mother and child die at the scene.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you An uninvolved family of three died in a head-on collision during a night-time chase in Rome.

A driver had previously evaded a traffic check and crossed into oncoming traffic at high speed.

The three occupants of the getaway vehicle were arrested. Show more

An uninvolved family of three died during a police chase in Rome. Their car was hit in the night in a suburb of the Italian capital by the car of a driver who had previously evaded a checkpoint, according to the authorities. The fatalities were a mother, father and their child.

The starting point was a traffic stop. A driver did not stop and continued driving at high speed. During the chase, the fleeing driver drove into oncoming traffic and his car collided head-on with the family's car.

The three occupants of the getaway vehicle were arrested. Details such as gender or age are still unknown. They are now being investigated for negligent homicide in road traffic.