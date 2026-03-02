An uninvolved family of three died during a police chase in Rome. Their car was hit in the night in a suburb of the Italian capital by the car of a driver who had previously evaded a checkpoint, according to the authorities. The fatalities were a mother, father and their child.
The starting point was a traffic stop. A driver did not stop and continued driving at high speed. During the chase, the fleeing driver drove into oncoming traffic and his car collided head-on with the family's car.
The three occupants of the getaway vehicle were arrested. Details such as gender or age are still unknown. They are now being investigated for negligent homicide in road traffic.