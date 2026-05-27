Merz under pressure - Union whispers about "reserve chancellor" Wüst - Gallery NRW head of government Hendrik Wüst is being traded as a possible "substitute chancellor" for Friedrich Merz. Image: dpa (Archivbild) A feel-good event for Friedrich Merz: a CDU celebration in his home town of Arnsberg. Image: dpa "Germany has the strength for a new departure," emphasizes Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Image: dpa Last week, during his trip to Silesia and his first visit to the former German extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, Wüst showed that he can hold his own in a difficult international arena. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Not everything is going smoothly for the black-green government in NRW either. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Merz under pressure - Union whispers about "reserve chancellor" Wüst - Gallery NRW head of government Hendrik Wüst is being traded as a possible "substitute chancellor" for Friedrich Merz. Image: dpa (Archivbild) A feel-good event for Friedrich Merz: a CDU celebration in his home town of Arnsberg. Image: dpa "Germany has the strength for a new departure," emphasizes Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Image: dpa Last week, during his trip to Silesia and his first visit to the former German extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, Wüst showed that he can hold his own in a difficult international arena. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Not everything is going smoothly for the black-green government in NRW either. Image: dpa (Archivbild)

Stalled reforms, Iran, Ukraine: the German chancellor has to deal with crises and wars. His image is badly tarnished. Is someone else already waiting for his chance?

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No time? blue News summarizes for you German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is also under pressure in his own party.

According to media reports, there are discussions within the CDU/CSU about replacing Merz at an early stage.

The North Rhine-Westphalian Minister President Hendrik Wüst, for example, is being discussed as a "replacement chancellor".

The chancellor's entourage is trying to nip any emerging internal debate about Merz in the bud. Show more

It is a feel-good appointment for Friedrich Merz - of which the German chancellor is unlikely to have too many at the moment. In the Schützenhalle in Hüsten, a district of his home town of Arnsberg in the Hochsauerland region, the party leader will speak on Wednesday evening on the subject of "80 years of the Neheim-Hüsten program". The CDU is celebrating a document from 1946 that became one of its founding documents.

Nobody is talking about the criticism of Merz that is swirling in parts of the CDU. The Arnsberg CDU stands firmly behind its Chancellor, who lives just a few kilometers away from the Hüsten Schützenhalle. "The CDU in the Hochsauerland district is behind you," assures one of his party friends. "You have full backing for what you're doing."

However, just over a year after the start of his government, Merz is now facing a debate about his position as chancellor in addition to the tricky reform debates with his coalition partner, the SPD, and the difficult international conflicts. At the center of it all: North Rhine-Westphalia's Minister President Hendrik Wüst.

Rumors about a change of chancellor

Can the Chancellor break the reform backlog with his government - or could he possibly be replaced by another CDU/CSU man, as the magazine "Stern" writes? This possibility has been discussed among "members of the CDU's top leadership bodies and other prominent Christian Democrats", but there are no concrete plans in large groups as yet, reports the "Bild" newspaper.

Chancellor's entourage warns of dangerous firing squad

The Chancellor's entourage is immediately trying to nip any emerging internal debate about Merz in the bud. When asked about a change of chancellor, these circles speak of a naive idea and wild speculation. Whether this is an allusion to the name of the NRW head of government remains open. The idea is evidence of a "dangerous desire to set fire to things" and a "remarkable ignorance of the constitution and political reality". Anyone who engages in such speculation is "doing the AfD's business and robbing the political center of its authority".

This jeopardizes the stability of the Bundestag - which is doubly negligent in view of the world crises, according to those close to Merz. Against the backdrop of the ongoing reform debates, he adds pointedly: "It's always easier to talk about personnel than to seriously deal with income tax rates or care reform."

In his speech in Arnsberg, Merz does not mention the topic at all. But he leaves no doubt about his ambitions as head of government. "Germany has the strength for a new departure. And I am personally determined with all my strength to make this new departure possible with my government," he emphasizes.

Wüst, Söder, Spahn as a "substitute chancellor"?

Meanwhile, various scenarios are being played out in the CDU/CSU, but also among journalists in the capital. In addition to the 50-year-old Wüst as a possible "replacement chancellor", Bavaria's Minister President and CSU leader Markus Söder and the head of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group Jens Spahn (CDU) have also been mentioned.

The debate is not new - not even the one about Wüst. If you ask around the Christian Democrats, they say that a change of chancellor is currently not an issue. Especially as it is not foreseeable that Merz could perhaps throw in the towel out of frustration in the foreseeable future.

In such a scenario, Merz would have to clear the way for a new chancellor "at a running gallop" - i.e. in the current Bundestag with its black-red majority - himself. Or be persuaded to resign by pressure from leading party colleagues. Together with the SPD, the CDU and CSU MPs could then elect a new chancellor. But such a process would not be easy within the CDU/CSU. Not to mention whether the SPD would go along with it.

For Wüst, Düsseldorf is currently better than Berlin

Even Wüst could currently have no interest in moving from Düsseldorf, according to party colleagues in Berlin. In the CDU parliamentary group in the Bundestag, CDU members are also wondering who could have an interest in naming Wüst now of all times in connection with a change of chancellor. Perhaps those who wanted to damage him and "burn" possible ambitions in the bud?

On the other hand, some have long believed that Wüst would be a suitable candidate for the chancellorship. On the one hand, he has a lot of government experience - Merz is accused of the opposite. On the other hand, he could also work with the Greens, see NRW. It is quite possible that the CDU/CSU would not be able to avoid the Greens as a partner in the next government.

Wüst was already being considered for Berlin in 2024, but then publicly backed Merz when he was already confirmed as the candidate for chancellor. Officially, Wüst never let anything slip about possible ambitions for the chancellorship. The 50-year-old only recently became a father for the second time and repeatedly explains how important time with his family is to him. As chancellor, family time would probably be a thing of the past for the most part.

Wüst avoids mistakes

Last week, Wüst showed that he can hold his own in a difficult international arena during his trip to Silesia and his first visit to the former German extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau. Wüst was accompanied by a troop of capital city journalists. He did not meet the Polish government in Warsaw, but only the head of administration of NRW's partner region Silesia in Katowice. A visit to Auschwitz is also one of the duties of every head of state government.

Wüst presents himself on Instagram as an approachable father of the state. The Minister President governs in a presidential manner and does not interfere in disputes in parliament. He leaves nothing to chance, does not allow himself to be provoked in debates and almost always sticks to his manuscripts.

When it comes to political problems in NRW, Wüst likes to refer to the responsibility in Berlin. He is praised for his "silent" governance in the coalition with the Greens, which has been in place since 2022. Coalition committees in Düsseldorf - unlike in Berlin - generally take place behind the scenes without conflicts becoming public knowledge.

NRW coalition with scratches

At the end of April 2027, however, state elections are due to be held in Germany's most populous state, which are also important for the federal government. Although Wüst's CDU is still firmly in the saddle according to the polls, the image of the harmonious coalition has been tarnished in recent months.

Family and Refugee Minister Josefine Paul (Greens) resigned after coming under pressure due to her sluggish communication regarding the Solingen terrorist attack in 2024. The state government is currently burdened by an affair involving alleged leadership failure and abuse of power by Wüst's Minister of Construction and Homeland Ina Scharrenbach (CDU). And for months, there have been protests in NRW against a planned daycare reform by the black-green coalition.

AfD on the rise in the west

The AfD is also gaining strength in NRW. In the 2025 local elections, it had already almost tripled its state-wide result to 14.5%. The latest polls for the state elections put it at between 17 and 20 percent in NRW. In Düsseldorf, the rise of the AfD is also linked to the state of the quarrelling black-red coalition in Berlin. However, even Wüst's outwardly harmonious style of government cannot seem to slow down the AfD in the west.

Despite losses, the CDU under Wüst still achieves results in the polls of 32 to 34 percent, which the CDU/CSU can only dream of in the federal government. The state party leader was already keeping a door open to Berlin in 2024, when Merz was chosen as the candidate for chancellor: An NRW state premier is "always a possible candidate for chancellor", Wüst emphasized at the time. And: you should never say never.