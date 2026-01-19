An incident occurred during the landing of a United Airlines flight in Orlando on Sunday. An Airbus A321neo touched down hard and lost a nose wheel - the airport had to shut down operations for a short time.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A United Airlines Airbus A321neo lost a nose wheel after a hard landing in Orlando.

No one was injured, but air traffic was temporarily suspended.

The cause of the incident has not yet been clarified. Show more

There was almost a serious accident at Orlando International Airport on Sunday afternoon. The accident involved a United Airlines Airbus A321neo, which was around two years old and was about to land in Orlando from Chicago. Video footage shows the aircraft hitting the runway several times during touchdown.

During the landing process, one of the nose wheels came off the aircraft. The aircraft came to a standstill on the runway. According to information from flight operations, nobody was injured and the passengers were able to leave the aircraft safely.

Air traffic at the airport was temporarily halted due to the incident. Several take-offs and landings were delayed, particularly during a busy time slot. The affected aircraft was taken out of service and is undergoing a technical inspection.

