After a fatal accident on the A6 freeway near Nuremberg (Germany), a video of a burning casualty is circulating on social media. The Bavarian police are investigating for violation of personal rights and failure to render assistance.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a serious accident on the A6 near Nuremberg, a video of a burning casualty appeared on social media.

The police are investigating a previously unknown author for violating personal rights and failing to render assistance.

Investigators assume that the filmer was stuck in a traffic jam and did not help. Show more

Following a fatal traffic accident on the A6 highway near Nuremberg, the Bavarian police are investigating a suspected rubbernecking video. A previously unknown man is said to have filmed a seriously injured person involved in the accident who was on fire and then published the footage on social media. This was reported by the authorities.

The investigators call it a "tasteless video". Investigations are being carried out into violations of personal rights and failure to render assistance, among other things. The aim is to identify the author of the clip.

The accident occurred in mid-January near Feucht in the district of Nürnberger Land. There was a serious crash on a slippery road in which one person was killed. A 64-year-old man was so seriously injured that he had to be rescued from his vehicle while it was on fire. First responders were able to extinguish the flames before the man was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Filmer was probably stuck in a traffic jam

Officers only became aware of the video a few days after the accident thanks to tips from the public. "We assume that the person who filmed it was stuck in a traffic jam," said a police spokesperson according to the report.

The behavior of the alleged filmer has prompted the investigators to speak out clearly. "Filming this is almost unbeatable in terms of tastelessness," said the spokesperson. "To then post it online tops it all off."

In this context, the police point out that rubberneckers can face fines or even imprisonment, depending on the offense. Instead of filming, road users are obliged to provide assistance as far as possible or at least make way for the emergency services and preserve the dignity of those affected.