The police are investigating. (Symbolic image) Friso Gentsch/dpa

An unknown person sprayed irritant gas at a Berlin elementary school. 44 people were injured.

Sven Ziegler

Numerous children were injured by irritant gas at an elementary school in Berlin-Weissensee. One child was seriously injured, 43 others suffered eye and respiratory tract irritation, according to the Berlin fire department. Rescue workers took 22 of the children to hospital, the other 22 went home to their parents.

An unknown person had sprayed the irritant gas in the school in the morning, according to the police. It is still unclear whether it was an adult or a child.

The fire department suspects that the gas escaped from a classroom through an open door into the corridor. The emergency services checked the air in the school and lessons were able to continue after the fire department gave the all-clear. The police are investigating the exact cause.