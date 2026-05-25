Around 20 people were injured in an incident in the center of Tokyo. Ambulances were called out after a report of "an odor" was received. AFP/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS

An unknown substance triggers an alarm in a shopping mall in Tokyo. While emergency services in protective suits clear the building, investigators search for the man who apparently deliberately sprayed the substance at an ATM.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man has sprayed an irritating substance in a shopping center in Tokyo's Ginza district, injuring around 20 people.

According to initial findings, the spray is said to have contained capsaicin - a substance that is also found in pepper spray and caused respiratory and throat irritation in those affected.

The police are investigating the incident, while the fire department and emergency services secured the building and medically examined numerous people. Show more

In Tokyo, a man sprayed a substance in a shopping center, injuring around 20 people. According to the police, he spread the substance on an ATM on the first floor of the building in the center of the Japanese capital on Monday. According to a report by broadcaster NHK, the spray is said to have contained the irritant substance capsaicin, which is also a component of pepper sprays.

The fire department reported that they had been alerted because of the "smell" of the substance. According to the report, 19 people were taken to hospital. The public broadcaster NHK quoted an unnamed source on the nature of the substance, according to which the spray contained capsaicin. Capsaicin is found in chili peppers and is also a component of pepper sprays.

After the incident, the street in front of the shopping center in the upscale Ginza shopping and entertainment district was closed off and fire trucks were parked in front of the building. As an AFP reporter observed at the scene, two people were carried into ambulances. Emergency services in protective suits also took people out of the building to be examined in special vehicles.

Scratchy throat and numbness

According to NHK, there were apparently only minor injuries. A 70-year-old woman who had been in the shopping center told the broadcaster that her throat had started to "burn and hurt" when she approached the ATM. In close proximity, her throat then felt "scratchy" and "almost numb". According to the fire department, the police at the scene began an investigation.

Acts of violence are relatively rare in Japan. The murder rate is low and gun laws are very strict. Nevertheless, there are occasional attacks with knives or firearms. Last December, 14 people were injured in an attack with a knife in a Japanese factory, in which the attacker also sprayed a liquid.