Windows were also smashed in the Stüdlhütte. Screenshot Instagram

Unknown persons have once again vandalized the winter room of the Stüdlhütte on the Grossglockner at 2802 metres. The hut wardens and the Alpine Club are shocked by the vandalism.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Unknown persons have vandalized the winter room of the Stüdlhütte on the Grossglockner, smashed windows, damaged the door and left behind large amounts of garbage.

The hut wardens Veronika and Matteo Bachmann and the Alpine Club are appalled by the destruction and the high costs involved.

On social media, many users reacted with indignation and incomprehension at the disrespectful treatment of the Alpine infrastructure. Show more

"Our winter room has been vandalized again," write hut wardens Veronika and Matteo Bachmann on Instagram. They run the Stüdlhütte at an altitude of 2802 meters on the Grossglockner, Austria's highest mountain.

Windows had been smashed, the door damaged, electronics destroyed and large amounts of garbage left behind. The Bachmanns published several photos showing the extent of the devastation. The mountaineers' shelter serves as an emergency shelter for hikers.

"Any damage causes enormous costs that have to be financed from membership fees and donations," the article continues. "This is then lacking in renovation measures for huts, trail maintenance and other offers for all mountain enthusiasts," the hut wardens continue.

"What's wrong with the people?"

The images of the devastation have caused outrage on social media. The posts express anger and incomprehension: "Only idiots in the mountains", one user comments succinctly. Another wrote: "What's wrong with people? Get the fuck out of our mountains if you have no respect for nature and the huts." And another asks in bewilderment: "How bitter do you have to have been on the road to still want to do something like this?"

The Alpenverein München & Oberland is also dismayed by the incident. In a statement, it says: "Since 2020/21, the winter room has only been open as emergency accommodation - at that time, an explosion caused by an open fire damaged the roof." Winter rooms are open to alpinists even when a mountain hut is closed.

The association continues: "Winter rooms are valuable retreats and an important part of our alpine infrastructure. Maintaining them is labor-intensive and costly - any damage causes high additional costs."