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Police investigate animal cruelty Unknown persons shoot young deer goat antelope at Vienna Zoo

SDA

31.3.2026 - 15:08

It remains unclear who shot the deer goat antelope at Vienna Zoo. (archive picture)
It remains unclear who shot the deer goat antelope at Vienna Zoo. (archive picture)
Keystone

A young deer goat antelope has been shot dead by unknown persons at a zoo in Vienna. The police are investigating animal cruelty.

Keystone-SDA

31.03.2026, 15:08

31.03.2026, 15:24

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A young deer goat antelope was shot dead at a zoo in Vienna on Sunday night.
  • An animal keeper discovered the dead animal and an autopsy confirmed a suspected gunshot wound.
  • The police are investigating animal cruelty, as there are indications that the shot was fired from outside the enclosure.
Show more

A young deer goat antelope was shot by unknown persons at a zoo in Vienna on Sunday night. This was reported on Monday by zoo officials at a police station, as reported by the Austrian news agency APA.

A zookeeper found the dead animal and a zoo vet carried out an autopsy, which revealed a suspected gunshot wound.

Extensive investigations were launched on suspicion of cruelty to animals. Initial findings suggested that a shot was actually fired from outside the enclosure at around 3.00 am. The Vienna State Office of Criminal Investigation, Environmental Crimes Investigation Division, has taken over the official investigation.

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