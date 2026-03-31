A young deer goat antelope was shot by unknown persons at a zoo in Vienna on Sunday night. This was reported on Monday by zoo officials at a police station, as reported by the Austrian news agency APA.
A zookeeper found the dead animal and a zoo vet carried out an autopsy, which revealed a suspected gunshot wound.
Extensive investigations were launched on suspicion of cruelty to animals. Initial findings suggested that a shot was actually fired from outside the enclosure at around 3.00 am. The Vienna State Office of Criminal Investigation, Environmental Crimes Investigation Division, has taken over the official investigation.