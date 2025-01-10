The tanker off the island of Rügen is unable to maneuver. X

The "Eventin" probably has 99,000 tons of oil on board. The ship, which may belong to the Russian shadow fleet, has wrecked off the island of Rügen, but has now been secured.

Rescue teams have established towing connections to the tanker "Eventin" with 99,000 tons of oil, which was wrecked off the island of Rügen.

According to the Central Command for Maritime Emergencies, there is no danger to the environment or the crew.

The tanker, built in 2006 and part of the so-called Russian shadow fleet, was on its way from Russia to Egypt.

However, the tanker is unable to maneuver for reasons that have not yet been clarified. Show more

Rescue teams have managed to establish towing connections to the tanker "Eventin", which was wrecked north of the German island of Rügen. The ship, which is laden with 99,000 tons of oil, is now to be towed away - although it is not yet entirely clear where, according to the Central Command for Maritime Emergencies.

The ship is leak-proof and there is no danger to the environment, a spokeswoman for the Central Command for Maritime Emergencies told the German Press Agency. The connection was made to the emergency tug "Bremen Fighter".

There is also no danger for the crew of the tanker, which flies the flag of Panama. The seamen are on board and will remain there, an evacuation is not necessary. It is still unclear why the ship can no longer be steered.

The "Eventin" was built in 2006 and is on a list of ships in the so-called Russian shadow fleet compiled by the environmental organization Greenpeace. These ships are used to export Russian oil. They are often outdated. The damaged tanker is to be towed to a port.

En route from Russia to Egypt

According to the tracking service Vesselfinder, the tanker was on its way from Ust-Luga (Russia) to Port Said (Egypt). The CCME spoke of moderate to fresh winds - they were initially unable to provide more details on the weather and swell.

The spokeswoman added that it was still unclear why the tanker was unable to maneuver. The multi-purpose vessel "Arkona" from the Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration and the emergency tug "Bremen Fighter" are with the stricken vessel to avoid further danger. In addition, the tugboat "Bremen" and a specially trained team were alerted, which was able to abseil onto the stricken vessel to establish a towing connection.