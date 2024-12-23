A British Airways plane on its way from London to Sharm el-Sheikh had to make an unscheduled landing at Venice airport. Four people on board had felt unwell, reported the Italian news agency Ansa. The plane was flying over the Mediterranean when one passenger and three flight attendants experienced dizziness and discomfort on their skin.
Symptoms have subsided
After landing at Marco Polo Airport in the northern Italian lagoon city, the four people were received by medical staff on the runway while the fire department cordoned off the area around the plane, Ansa reported. However, the symptoms later subsided completely. According to Ansa, the four Britons refused hospital treatment. The cause of their malaise was not initially known.