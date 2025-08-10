A family tree of unique size was unveiled on Sunday afternoon in Evolène in the Lower Valais. Bild: Keystone

A family tree of unique size was unveiled in Evolène in the Lower Valais on Sunday afternoon. 10 meters wide and 2 meters high, it shows the origins of the families in the Val d'Hérens back to their common ancestor more than 230,000 years ago.

This scientific work has made it possible to demonstrate the presence of the Walser branch before the known date and, more generally, to show a rich genetic diversity.

The didactic and interactive tree contains QR codes that can be used to trace the lines of each family back to the common ancestor, the genetic Adam. The tree will be on display on August 24.

A third with Walser ancestry

The phylogenetic tree, led by genealogists Charles-Albert Beytrison and Hervé Mayoraz, is the result of years of research in various archives, supplemented by 173 Y-DNA tests, to create a comprehensive genetic basis for the Val d'Hérens. "At first, some of the population was reluctant, but then they were won over once the whole process had been explained to them," explained Hervé Mayoraz.

For the first time in the Alps, all the male lines of a valley have been documented, which shows that almost a third of the 83 original families from the Hérens (28 in total) have Walser ancestry, which can be traced back to migration from the Upper Valais. This applies in particular to the Chevrier and Fauchère families.

This ancestry predates the officially known migration, which began in 1403, by almost 200 years. It is more likely to date back to the beginning of the 13th century, around 800 years ago.

Walser on the move

The Walser are a community of mountain farmers from the Upper Valais who left their region to settle in around 150 villages in the Alps, particularly in Graubünden, Tyrol and the Val d'Hérens.

Their migrations were for economic and manorial reasons. Their way of life, which focused on livestock farming and an autonomous alpine economy, left a lasting mark on the landscapes and local traditions.

The creation of the Val d'Hérens family tree is also arousing growing interest elsewhere in Valais. Several regions such as the Trient Valley, Nendaz, Isérables, Liddes or Saint-Léonard have already collected various data.