The work of Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday, also radiated into Switzerland during his pontificate. In the reactions to the death of the 88-year-old head of the Roman Catholic Church, many Swiss people paid tribute to his legacy.

The Bishop of St. Gallen, Markus Büchel, expressed his "deep sadness" at the Pope's death. He said he had lost a great man for whom the little ones were most important. He paid particular tribute to his humble nature and described it as an experience when Jorge Mario Bergoglio - the Pope's real name - stepped onto the loggia on the evening before his election, simply said "Buonasera" and introduced himself as Bishop of Rome. This touched people.

In an obituary, the Swiss Catholic Women's Federation (SKF) also described this evening as "unforgettable" and also praised Francis' commitment to women's rights in the Church. He was much more open than his predecessor, SKF Vice President Katharina Jost Graf was quoted as saying in a press release. But he had not managed to build the bridge from the equal dignity of women to equal rights in the church.

Equality for women was also a topic in the reaction of the Swiss Protestant Reformed Church (EKS). Under Pope Francis, women have been promoted to leading positions and church officials who are no longer acceptable have been dismissed. However, the President of the EKS, Rita Famos, also expressed reservations. For example, women were still waiting to be ordained as priests and the discussion about ecumenism was still deadlocked.

A man of clear words

The Bishop of Chur, Joseph Maria Bonnemain, revived the memory of Francis' clear words. Even though the Pope has often been criticized, it has never stopped him from expressing his opinion clearly and unambiguously, Bonnemain wrote. As recently as Easter Sunday, he said that there can be no real peace without disarmament.

The fact that the Pope died on Easter Monday and in the self-proclaimed "Year of Hope" was symbolically quite beautiful, said the President of the Swiss Bishops' Conference (SBC), Charles Morerod, in a statement. The fact that he died in a year that he himself had dedicated to hope was extremely important for Christians. Because the hope that death does not have the last word dominates.

Although it was clear that Pope Francis was not doing particularly well, Morerod said that he did not expect him to die. He recalled his first meeting with the Pope, which had been characterized by simplicity. It was the way in which Jesus had met people, said Morerod. Francis knew how to create connections.

Reactions from Swiss politicians

His human warmth not only gave comfort to Catholics, wrote President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter on X. He was a great spiritual leader who was always committed to peace. FDP National Councillor Hans-Peter Portmann from Zurich wrote that Francis' personality had given him hope for a church that he could join again one day. But even he had not succeeded in breaking through the encrusted structures.

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe and former Federal Councillor Alain Berset also paid tribute to the late Pope as a moral authority and reconciler. "What impressed me most was his unwavering moral clarity - in promoting justice and reconciliation, in defending multilateralism and in upholding humanitarian law," he wrote.

Former Swiss Guardsman and SVP National Councillor Nicolas Kolly paid homage to the Pope as a "true holy father" and offered his thoughts to his comrades in the Vatican. The Pontifical Swiss Guard itself wrote on Facebook that it bids farewell with deep sadness and remembers Francis with gratitude.