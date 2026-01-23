Anyone traveling to Italy in the coming days should be prepared for extreme heat. Temperatures of up to 46 degrees are expected in Sardinia, and nearly 45 degrees in Sicily. It may not start to cool down until early next week. Temperatures are also rising in Spain and southern France.

In summary Italy is heading toward the peak of a severe heat wave. Temperatures are expected to reach up to 46 degrees in Sardinia and up to 45 degrees in Sicily.

Temperatures will remain above 40 degrees in many places over the weekend as well. A significant drop in temperatures isn't expected until early next week.

Spain and southern France are also suffering from the heat. In many regions, temperatures continue to rise to 35 to over 40 degrees. Summary created with

The heat is also taking its toll on Switzerland. However, anyone planning a vacation in Italy in the coming days should be prepared for even higher temperatures. The country is approaching the peak of one of the most intense heat waves in recent years. Record-breaking temperatures are expected in some regions.

According to forecasts from “iLMeteo.it,” the third heat wave from Africa will peak by the weekend. The weather conditions are not expected to change significantly until early next week. By then, cooler temperatures and some relief are expected.

Up to 46 degrees in Sardinia

Meteorologist Lorenzo Tedici told "Adnkronos" that the heat will not let up despite the thunderstorms passing over northern Italy on Thursday.

Temperatures of over 41 to 42 degrees are expected, especially in the south. The cities of Cagliari, Nuoro, Caltanissetta, and Foggia will be particularly affected.

In Sardinia, temperatures could rise to as high as 46 degrees in some areas. In Sicily, temperatures are expected to reach nearly 45 degrees. “These figures are a serious warning sign regarding global warming.”

In the interior of both islands, temperatures could rise even higher. This makes daily life more difficult for the population and also takes a toll on agriculture.

The weekend will remain hot

The heat will continue through the weekend. According to forecasts, temperatures in northern Italy will drop slightly by one to two degrees, but there will be no real relief from the heat.

Temperatures are expected to reach 41 degrees again in Caltanissetta on Saturday. In parts of Sicily, Sardinia, and Calabria, temperatures will rise to 39 degrees. In Umbria and Apulia, temperatures will reach 38 degrees. In the north, increasing cloud cover will bring slightly lower temperatures.

"Anyone who had hoped for a significant decline over the weekend should reconsider their expectations," says Tedici.

It might get cooler next week

"A real turnaround isn't expected until early next week, when temperatures will gradually drop and even fall below the historical averages for this time of year (1991–2020)."

According to the latest long-range forecasts, cooler air masses could flow into Italy from the Atlantic starting Tuesday. This is likely to cause temperatures to drop temporarily.

Spain and France Are Also Affected by the Heat

The weather on the Iberian Peninsula and in southern France will also remain typical of midsummer in the coming days. Temperatures of 35 to over 40 degrees are expected to continue across much of Spain, particularly in the interior and in the south of the country. It will be slightly cooler along the coasts, where temperatures will generally reach 30 to 34 degrees.

The heat wave is also continuing in southern France. Although it is expected to lose some intensity toward the beginning of next week, temperatures of 30 to 35 degrees will still be recorded in many places. Rain is not expected in either country for the time being; only over the Pyrenees and the Alps may local thunderstorms develop.