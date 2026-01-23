After a US combat helicopter was shot down near the Strait of Hormuz, two soldiers were rescued using a new type of technology. The US army used an unmanned drone boat for the first time.

The two US soldiers were rescued with a Corsair drone boat.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two US soldiers have been rescued after an Apache attack helicopter crashed off the coast of Oman.

The rescue was the first by a US Navy unmanned surface vehicle.

The USA holds Iran responsible for the downing and has already launched retaliatory attacks.

The shooting down of an American combat helicopter near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz continues to cause tensions in the Middle East. Details of the spectacular rescue operation of the crew have now emerged.

According to the US Central Command (Centcom), the two soldiers were rescued from the sea with the help of an unmanned drone boat after their AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed.

The helicopter crashed on Monday during a patrol mission off the coast of Oman. According to the US Army, the two crew members were in the water for around two hours.

They were finally tracked down by an autonomous surface vehicle of the "Corsair" type. The boat brought the two soldiers to safety, where they were later picked up by other rescue workers.

According to Centcom, both rescued men were in a stable condition afterwards.

A first for the US Army

What is particularly remarkable is that this is the first publicly known US rescue mission involving an unmanned surface vehicle.

The drone boat is operated by Task Force 59, which is stationed in Bahrain. The special unit has been testing autonomous systems for maritime surveillance and security tasks in the Middle East for years.

The approximately 7.3-metre-long "Corsair" resembles a speedboat and can transport up to 454 kilograms, according to the manufacturer. It has a range of more than 1800 kilometers.

Technology from Texas

The system is manufactured by US company Saronic Technologies. The company was only founded in 2022 and has quickly developed into an important partner of the US Navy.

At the end of 2025, the company was awarded a contract worth around 392 million dollars to produce the autonomous ships.

The incident occurred near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important shipping routes for the global oil trade. The region has been considered one of the most dangerous trouble spots in the world since the start of the Iran war.