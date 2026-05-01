People stand in the lobby of the Washington Hilton after an incident that disrupted the White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington. Photo: Allison Robbert/FR172296 AP/dpa Keystone

New video footage provides insight into the attack on Donald Trump at a gala dinner in Washington. They show the alleged perpetrator running through the hotel armed and aiming at security forces.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A video shows attacker Cole Allen walking through a hotel armed, aiming at security guards and shooting a Secret Service officer.

According to the prosecutor, there is no evidence of friendly fire; moreover, the perpetrator had apparently scouted out the hotel the day before.

The injured officer remained largely unharmed thanks to his protective vest, while the attacker himself was not hit, according to the police. Show more

The public prosecutor for the US capital Washington has released a video showing key moments of the attack at a gala dinner with President Donald Trump. The video shows how the attacker Cole Allen shoots a Secret Service officer in his attempt to assassinate Trump, prosecutor Jeanine Pirro wrote on the X platform. She emphasized that there was no evidence that the security officer had been hit by his own people.

Today, we are releasing video already provided to U.S. District Court showing Cole Allen shoot a U.S. Secret Service officer during his attempt to assassinate the President at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.



There is no evidence the shooting was the result of friendly… pic.twitter.com/a8gRXkW6BH — US Attorney Pirro (@USAttyPirro) April 30, 2026

What can be seen on the video footage

The video, which lasts almost six minutes, includes footage from various days: Firstly, on Friday evening (local time) last week, a man can be seen walking down a corridor in the hotel where the gala dinner with the capital's press took place the following evening. He can also be seen looking around a fitness room in the hotel. Pirro says that he scouted out the hotel the day before the incident.

The footage from Saturday evening then shows the armed attacker running through a security gate in the hotel. Several security guards then pull out their weapons and point them in the direction of the running perpetrator.

A K9 appeared to be suspicious of White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting suspect Cole Allen but was pulled away just seconds before Allen charged through security.



The dog was seen following Allen through a doorway but was pulled back by its handler.



Immediately after the… pic.twitter.com/fI8DeNRl7r — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 1, 2026

Towards the end of the footage, the scene is shown again at a reduced playback speed. In this shot, the attacker can be seen pointing his weapon to the right, where security officers are standing, immediately after passing through the security gate. You can also see a police officer pointing his gun at the attacker and appearing to fire shots in his direction.

What was known so far

Several shots were fired during the incident last weekend. However, it was initially unclear how many shots were fired and by whom. A security guard was hit by at least one bullet, but was not seriously injured due to his protective vest. According to the police, the attacker himself was not shot.