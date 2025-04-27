Heydi Sánchez Tejeda with her child before deportation. Screenshot X

Despite being married to a US citizen and having a baby together, the Cuban Heydi Sánchez Tejeda was arrested by the US authorities and deported to Havana. Her case is causing outrage and is once again putting the controversial migration policy in the spotlight.

Sven Ziegler

Cuban Heydi Sánchez Tejeda was deported to Havana despite being married to a US citizen and having a baby.

Her husband and her lawyers are fighting for her return, possibly with a humanitarian visa.

The case is symbolic of the stricter deportation policy under President Trump. Show more

During a routine appointment at the ICE immigration office in Tampa, 44-year-old Cuban Heydi Sánchez Tejeda was arrested - and deported to Havana a few days later. This was reported by the Miami Herald with reference to the family of the person concerned.

Heydi Sánchez Tejeda had been in the USA since 2019 and was living with a so-called "Order of Supervision", a type of toleration document, after initially being detained for nine months upon her arrival. She later married Carlos Yuniel Valle, a citizen living in the USA since 2006. Together they have a daughter who was born prematurely and is still being breastfed.

But drama ensued at the ICE appointment on Tuesday: when Tejeda handed her baby to her husband, officers arrested her. "You could hear my wife's screams all the way to Cuba," Valle describes in an emotional Facebook video. The daughter has been distraught ever since and refuses food.

Despite an urgent application for a deferral of deportation, Tejeda was flown out to Havana on a joint flight with more than 80 other Cubans on Thursday. The family is still in contact and her husband has announced that he will use legal means to fight for her return.

Will Cuban woman receive a humanitarian visa?

The case is part of a larger pattern under the current US administration: President Donald Trump had announced mass deportations and deported thousands of migrants, some despite their legal residence status. People with valid visas or ongoing proceedings are also affected.

Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Castor sharply criticized the authorities' approach on X: "The American people want an immigration system that reflects our values - not a system that tears families apart and violates basic rights."

My Statement on Illegal Deportations in Tampa Bay pic.twitter.com/CrFSQ0lBHz — U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor (@USRepKCastor) April 25, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security defended the action: "We are enforcing the laws as the previous administration failed to do," a spokeswoman told Newsweek.

It is unclear how Tejeda's case will proceed. Her lawyers are currently examining options such as a humanitarian visa. Her husband remains confident: "Many are helping us," he wrote on Facebook, "with God's grace, we will soon be reunited."