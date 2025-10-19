The ceasefire between Israel and the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip is considered fragile. Now the USA is warning of an "imminent" threat.

DPA dpa

The US State Department is warning of an "imminent" planned attack by the Islamist Hamas on Palestinian civilians.

The US has informed the guarantor powers of the Gaza peace plan of "credible reports" that indicate a violation of the existing ceasefire, the department said. Such an attack would "constitute a direct and serious violation of the ceasefire agreement" and undermine progress in the peace process.

According to the statement, the guarantor powers call on Hamas to "fulfill its obligations under the ceasefire agreement." It also states: "Should Hamas carry out this attack, measures will be taken to protect the population of Gaza and preserve the ceasefire."

Trump threatened Hamas with death

The USA and the other guarantor powers remain committed to ensuring the safety of the civilian population, maintaining calm on the ground and promoting peace and prosperity for the people of Gaza and the entire region.

After around two years of war in the Gaza Strip, Israel and Hamas reached an agreement on the first phase of the peace plan recently presented by US President Trump during indirect talks in the Egyptian coastal town of Sharm el-Sheikh a week ago.

Trump had threatened the Islamist Hamas with death on Thursday if the terrorist organization continued to kill people in the Gaza Strip. In this case, "we will have no choice but to go in and kill them", the Republican wrote on the Truth Social platform.

No US soldiers for the Gaza Strip

When asked later in the White House, he made it clear that no US forces should enter the Gaza Strip. There are people "very close by" who would do that - probably meaning Israel's army. They could easily do it, but under the patronage of the USA, he emphasized.

Prior to this, reports of killings in the Gaza Strip by Hamas fighters had caused international outrage. The Gaza war was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel's history by terrorists from Hamas and other extremist Palestinian organizations.

On October 7, 2023, around 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 abducted on the Israeli side near the border with the Gaza Strip. Israel responded with massive attacks from the air and on the ground. According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, more than 67,000 people were killed.