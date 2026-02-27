Nurul Amin Shah Alam. Image: Buffalo Police Department

A nearly blind refugee is dropped off at a donut store by border patrol agents after his release - days later he is dead. The case raises many questions.

The man had been briefly detained by Border Patrol agents on February 19 after his release from a county jail and then released because he was not eligible for deportation.

The officers took him to a restaurant north of the city center and left him there.

His family, who had originally expected him to come out of prison, were not informed.

On Tuesday evening, he was found dead near a sports arena. Show more

A nearly blind refugee from Myanmar has been found dead on the street - just five days after US Border Patrol agents dropped him off at a doughnut store in Buffalo, New York. Police are investigating and city officials are criticizing him for being left behind without regard for his safety. The 56-year-old Nurul Amin Shah Alam was briefly detained by Border Patrol agents on February 19 after his release from a county jail and then released because he was not eligible for deportation. The officers took him to a restaurant north of downtown and left him there.

His family, who had originally expected him to come out of prison, were not informed. His lawyer reported him missing on February 22. On Tuesday evening, he was found dead near a sports arena.

The county coroner is currently investigating the cause of death, health authorities said on Thursday. Buffalo police had previously stated that frostbite or homicide had already been ruled out. However, the Erie County Health Department disagreed and stated that no final determination had yet been made.

Friends of Nurul Amin Shah Alam's family with a missing person's report in Buffalo, New York State. (February 25, 2026) Image: Keystone/WKBW.COM via AP

Mayor blames federal officials in part

The Democratic mayor of Buffalo, Sean Ryan, criticized that federal officials should not have left him alone, several miles from home. "A vulnerable man - nearly blind and with no English skills - was left alone on a cold winter evening." The decision was "unprofessional and inhumane".

The US Border Patrol defended the action: Officers had offered him a ride to the donut store, which he accepted. "He showed no signs of distress, mobility issues or disabilities that would have required special assistance," it said. During his disappearance, temperatures in Buffalo dropped below freezing.

Shah Alam had come to the U.S. in December 2024 with his wife and two of his children, said Imran Fazal, who knows the family and founded the Rohingya Empowerment Community group.

Shah Alam and his family are Arakan Rohingya who fled Myanmar, his son told journalists. Since the end of 2016, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya have fled the war-torn country. The military regime in Buddhist-majority Myanmar does not allow the Muslim refugees to return. According to a law passed in Myanmar in 1982, the Rohingya are stateless and their property has been confiscated or destroyed. The Rohingya are considered the most persecuted minority in the world. The United Nations speaks of an ongoing genocide.

Allegations of bodily harm against Shah Alam

A year ago, Shah Alam was arrested after an incident in which two police officers were slightly injured. He was charged with assault, burglary and damage to property. According to prosecutor Mike Keane, he had two metal bars when he approached the officers. Fazal called the arrest a misunderstanding due to language and cultural barriers; Shah Alam had been seeking shelter from snow and could not walk without a cane. On February 9, he pleaded guilty to trespassing and weapons possession and was scheduled to be sentenced in March.

According to Fazal, the family was able to pay bail and was awaiting his release on Thursday. He should not have been dropped off in a place where he knows no one, Feizal said. "He doesn't speak English." The incident was "a complete failure of the system," he said.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called for a full investigation into the agents' actions in a letter to federal officials.