Following the announcement of the cancellation of Stephen Colbert's late-night show, it is now the turn of "Jimmy Kimmel Live". Whether only temporarily or forever remains to be seen. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/EPA/Caroline Brehman

A debate about public statements and freedom of expression is raging in the USA following the assassination attempt on Trump's confidante Kirk. Now the furor has become the undoing of one of the best-known late-night talkers.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Presenter Stephen Colbert had to resign back in July.

Now the US broadcaster ABC has taken Jimmy Kimmel's show off the air "indefinitely".

His biting monologues have long been a thorn in the side of US President Trump. Show more

US broadcaster ABC is taking the talk show hosted by prominent TV presenter Jimmy Kimmel off the air "indefinitely" following his comments about the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

The show will no longer be broadcast "in the foreseeable future", ABC announced. The move was justified by Kimmel's comments about the slain confidante of President Donald Trump. Exactly which words the decision-makers took offense to remained unclear.

ABC announced that it was pulling Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show “indefinitely” after his comments about Charlie Kirk’s death. https://t.co/jqIGyGa2E8 — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 17, 2025

Kimmel had recently suggested on his show that the alleged assassin Tyler Robinson may have been part of the US President's so-called MAGA movement. The acronym stands for "Make America Great Again".

"Insulting and insensitive"

"Mr. Kimmel's comments about Mr. Kirk's death are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse," said the production company of the show, which is watched by millions of people every day.

Whether Kimmel's show will be revived at all is questionable given the heated atmosphere in the USA.

A bitter dispute is raging in the United States over how to comment on the death of Kirk, whose sometimes extremely conservative views were highly controversial.

Trump and his government have announced that they will take action against commentators who, in their opinion, do not express themselves appropriately about the 31-year-old who was shot dead in the state of Utah. Critics consider it highly questionable that freedom of the press and freedom of opinion are falling by the wayside.

Members of the press and passersby gather outside the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" studio on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where the late-night show was filmed. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

The American late-night shows have been under particular pressure since the dismissal of the equally prominent talk show host Stephen Colbert from CBS. Trump has repeatedly made it clear that, alongside Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel in particular is a thorn in his side.

The US talk show hosts poke fun at the US president and his authoritarian tendencies in a pointed and sometimes crude manner and, in the eyes of many observers, form an important counterweight to the politically one-sided communication of the White House.

More videos from the department