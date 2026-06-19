According to a U.S. government official, Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia have agreed to a new ceasefire. It is set to take effect on Friday at 4:00 p.m. local time (3:00 p.m. CEST). Sources close to Hezbollah confirmed the agreement but did not provide any details. There was no official response from Israel at this time.

A man clears debris from a building damaged in an Israeli attack, while two men ride past on a scooter. Photo: Hassan Ammar/AP/dpa

Due to the mutual attacks, an initial round of talks between Iran and the U.S.—scheduled for Friday in Switzerland to work out the details of the framework agreement—had previously been canceled.

The Lebanese news portal Al Mayadeen, which is close to Hezbollah, reported, citing unnamed Iranian government sources, that Tehran had initially been unwilling to participate in the talks due to the Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon.

Shortly before the announced ceasefire, Iranian media threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz—a vital waterway for the energy sector—once again. Traffic through the strait had increased slightly in recent days.

Israel and Hezbollah Accuse Each Other of Ceasefire Violations

Israel and Hezbollah had accused each other of violating a ceasefire agreed upon as part of the framework agreement. According to its own statements, the Israeli army carried out airstrikes against more than 150 Hezbollah positions overnight and on Friday morning. The army stated on X that the militia had previously fired rockets at Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon. According to military reports, four Israeli soldiers were killed. Four other soldiers were injured in a drone attack.

According to the Ministry of Health in Beirut, 21 people were killed and another 39 were injured on the Lebanese side. Eight of those killed were members of the same family, the statement said.

Netanyahu: Army Should Take Tough Action Against Hezbollah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the army to take the toughest possible action against Hezbollah. Israel will not tolerate any attacks on its soldiers or its territory. Hezbollah, for its part, accused Israel of never having adhered to a ceasefire. It is Iran’s most important ally in the region.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun accused Israel of undermining efforts to end the violence and of targeting innocent civilians in its attacks.

Framework Agreement Calls for an End to the Violence

The framework agreement between Iran and the U.S., reached a few days ago, provides for a comprehensive end to military conflicts in the region but does not include a clause regarding the withdrawal of Israeli troops.