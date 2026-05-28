Negotiators from the USA and Iran have reached a preliminary agreement on a framework agreement on the Iran war, according to US circles. However, US President Donald Trump still has to give his approval, as "Axios" reported, citing two US officials. When asked, US circles confirmed the content of the media report. It remained unclear how long the US President will take to decide on the latest proposal.

According to the media report, if Trump agrees, the framework agreement would extend the ceasefire and start negotiations on Iran's nuclear program. The framework agreement covers a period of 60 days. Part of the agreement also includes unrestricted shipping traffic without fees through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to "Axios", the terms of the agreement had largely been worked out by Tuesday, but both sides still had to obtain the approval of the political leadership.

US naval blockade to be lifted

According to the Axios report, in addition to unrestricted shipping traffic without fees, the agreement should also include the lifting of the US naval blockade of Iranian ports. Iran is also to remove mines in the strait within 30 days.

After the start of the war on February 28, shipping traffic through the strait off Iran, which is important for the oil trade, largely came to a standstill. Iran blocked the passage, causing oil and gas prices on the global energy markets to skyrocket. The USA subsequently blockaded Iranian ports. According to the report, part of the agreement is also that the USA will grant some exemptions from sanctions against Iran so that the country can sell oil.

According to the media report, the memorandum of understanding also states that Iran is committed to not seeking nuclear weapons. And the USA would agree to discuss easing sanctions and releasing frozen Iranian assets as part of the negotiations. The negotiations are also expected to focus on the disposal of Iran's highly enriched uranium.

A ceasefire has been in place in the war since April 8. Nevertheless, there have already been several mutual attacks around the Strait of Hormuz. According to the media report, the framework agreement should also stipulate that the war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon should end.