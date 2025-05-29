At the beginning of April, Trump announced massive tariffs against numerous countries. Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

A US court has put a stop to US President Donald Trump's key punitive tariffs. What is behind the ruling, which tariffs are affected and what happens next.

It is a severe setback for US President Donald Trump's trade policy: with his plan to impose comprehensive tariffs on goods from almost every country in the world by invoking a 1977 emergency law, he has exceeded his powers, a three-judge panel at the Court of International Trade in New York has ruled. It has blocked the tariffs until further notice.

Trump's tariffs have turned decades of US trade policy on its head, thrown the financial markets into turmoil and fueled fears of higher prices for consumers and a recession.

The US Court of International Trade has jurisdiction over civil cases involving trade. Its decisions can be appealed to the Federal Court of Appeals in Washington. It is expected that the legal dispute over Trump's tariffs will ultimately end up in the Supreme Court.

Which tariffs has the court blocked?

The tariffs in question are those that Trump has imposed on almost all of the USA's trading partners, as well as levies that he has previously imposed on certain goods from China, Mexico and Canada. In a sensational appearance in the White House Rose Garden on April 2, Trump announced the introduction of reciprocal tariffs. This means that the USA will raise tariffs where it currently charges less than its trading partners in order to compensate for alleged imbalances. He also imposed basic tariffs of ten percent, which apply to almost all imports into the USA.

Trump later suspended the reciprocal tariffs for 90 days following turbulence on the financial markets. This was to give countries time to negotiate a reduction in trade barriers for US exports, according to the White House. However, the basic tariffs remain in place.

A 1977 law gives him the power to bypass Congress and avert a "national emergency" caused by trade deficits by imposing tariffs, Trump explained. Back in February, he invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) when he imposed punitive tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and China. The influx of irregular migrants at the US border and the smuggling of drugs constituted a national emergency. The three countries concerned must do more to stop the whole thing, said Trump.

According to the US constitution, it is actually up to the US parliament to levy taxes or customs duties. However, over time, Congress has given the president more and more powers over tariff policy, which Trump is making extensive use of.

At least seven lawsuits have been filed against his tariffs. In Wednesday's ruling, the Court of International Trade in New York consolidated two of the cases. One lawsuit came from five small companies, another from twelve US states.

The ruling leaves Trump's other tariffs in place, including those on foreign steel, aluminum and cars. However, these tariffs were introduced on the basis of a different law that required an investigation by the Department of Commerce. The president cannot impose these tariffs on his own.

Why did the court rule against the President?

The government had argued that courts in the 1970s had allowed then-President Richard Nixon to resort to tariffs during an economic and financial crisis. The crisis occurred when the US suddenly devalued the dollar by no longer pegging the US currency to the price of gold. The Nixon administration successfully invoked its authority under the Trading With Enemy Act of 1917, which preceded the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977 and included some language found in IEEPA.

The New York court disagreed and ruled that Trump's far-reaching tariffs exceeded his authority to regulate imports into the US by reference to the Act. It also found that the tariffs did not help to solve the problems they were supposed to address. In their complaint, the states had already pointed out that the US trade deficits hardly amounted to a sudden emergency. After all, the USA had accumulated such deficits for almost 50 years in a row - in good times and bad.

What does this mean for Trump's trade agenda?

In the view of former trade policy expert Wendy Cutler, the Federal Court's decision is causing a major shake-up in Trump's trade policy. "Partners who are negotiating hard during the 90-day tariff pause may be tempted to wait until there is more legal clarity before making further concessions to the US," explains Cutler, who is currently Vice President of the Asia Society Policy Institute think tank.

Companies will also need to reassess the way they operate their supply chains and perhaps accelerate their shipments to the US to avoid the risk of the tariffs being reinstated on appeal.

The trade court pointed out that Trump could continue to impose tariffs based on another law, the Trade Act of 1974, to offset trade deficits. However, this law limits the tariffs to 15 percent and to a period of only 150 days for countries with which the United States has large trade deficits.

