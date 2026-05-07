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Powers exceeded US court declares Trump's temporary tariffs unlawful

SDA

8.5.2026 - 01:05

For 150 days, US President Trump wanted to impose global tariffs after his defeat before the Supreme Court. Now another court is once again putting a spanner in the works. (archive image)
For 150 days, US President Trump wanted to impose global tariffs after his defeat before the Supreme Court. Now another court is once again putting a spanner in the works. (archive image)
Keystone

A US court has ruled that temporary tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on imports from around the world are unlawful. With the temporary levy of 10 percent, the president had exceeded his powers, the court declared.

Keystone-SDA

08.05.2026, 01:05

08.05.2026, 07:47

Trump had misinterpreted the trade law used as a basis, the Court of International Trade in New York stated. Neither the US government nor the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) are allowed to demand import duties from the plaintiffs - including the US state of Washington. The court also ordered that customs duties already levied must be refunded.

The court found that the US government was unable to provide sufficient evidence of the "fundamental international payment problems" required by the Trade Act. In addition, Trump's decree uses trade and current account deficits - although the law makes balance of payments deficits a condition.

Since February 24, 2026, the USA has levied a ten percent tariff on most imports from abroad.

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