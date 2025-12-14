The US delegation arrived at a Berlin hotel in the morning. Later they went to the Chancellery. Bild: Guido Bergmann/Presse- und Informationsamt der Bundesregierung

According to the US delegation, negotiations in Berlin lasted more than five hours. Talks on a ceasefire in Ukraine are to continue tomorrow. The US negotiators see progress.

Following the talks in Berlin on a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, the US delegation made positive comments. Great progress has been made, according to an assessment of the talks posted on X by US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Witkoff also confirmed the continuation of the talks on Monday. The 20-point peace plan, economic issues and other questions were discussed in depth. The meeting in Berlin with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the delegations from the USA and Ukraine lasted more than five hours.

It is not yet publicly known what concrete proposals are currently on the table at the talks. On Monday afternoon, Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) and Ukrainian President Zelensky are expected to take part in German-Ukrainian economic talks. Merz has invited European heads of state and government to the Chancellery on Monday evening.