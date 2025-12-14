  1. Residential Customers
Continuation on Monday US delegation sees progress in Ukraine talks in Berlin

dpa

14.12.2025 - 23:10

The US delegation arrived at a Berlin hotel in the morning. Later they went to the Chancellery.
The US delegation arrived at a Berlin hotel in the morning. Later they went to the Chancellery.
Picture: Guido Bergmann/Presse- und Informationsamt der Bundesregierung

According to the US delegation, negotiations in Berlin lasted more than five hours. Talks on a ceasefire in Ukraine are to continue tomorrow. The US negotiators see progress.

15.12.2025, 02:25

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Major progress has been made in the talks in Berlin on a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.
  • The 20-point peace plan, economic issues and other questions were discussed in depth.
  • The meeting in Berlin with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the delegations from the USA and Ukraine lasted more than five hours.
Show more

Following the talks in Berlin on a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, the US delegation made positive comments. Great progress has been made, according to an assessment of the talks posted on X by US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Witkoff also confirmed the continuation of the talks on Monday. The 20-point peace plan, economic issues and other questions were discussed in depth. The meeting in Berlin with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the delegations from the USA and Ukraine lasted more than five hours.

It is not yet publicly known what concrete proposals are currently on the table at the talks. On Monday afternoon, Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) and Ukrainian President Zelensky are expected to take part in German-Ukrainian economic talks. Merz has invited European heads of state and government to the Chancellery on Monday evening.

