Several US Democrats are calling on Andrew to share what he knows about Jeffrey Epstein. Whether he will bow to the pressure is questionable. The British Prime Minister also speaks out.

15^6 Democratic MPs call on ex-Prince Andrew to testify about pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

However, the US MPs cannot force the foreigner to testify.

The British Prime Minister says that Andrew must decide for himself whether he testifies. Show more

The Epstein scandal is far from over for former Prince Andrew: The 65-year-old, who has been demoted to an ordinary citizen, is now also under pressure in the USA.

Several Democrat MPs have called on him to share his knowledge of the criminal activities of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in a committee. A letter to this effect, signed by 16 Democratic members of Congress, was sent to the Royal Lodge in Windsor yesterday.

According to the letter, Andrew is to testify as part of an investigation into the financier who died in custody in 2019. However, the responsible House Oversight Committee is chaired by the Republicans, who have not yet publicly supported the move. As things stand today, it is unlikely that Andrew will testify.

Wanted: Further insights into Epstein

A "long-standing friendship" and "well-documented allegations" against Andrew indicate that the ex-prince has important information about Epstein, the letter states. "In the interests of justice" for Epstein's victims, Andrew should undergo a "recorded interview".

Andrew is accused of forcing the best-known Epstein victim, Virginia Giuffre, to have sex. He rejects the allegations. Following the publication of Giuffre's memoirs, Andrew was also stripped of his remaining royal titles and honors last week.

Andrew is now just Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. Giuffre took his own life in April of this year at the age of 41. Epstein had run an abuse ring for years.

What connections did Trump have to Epstein?

It is unclear what impact the letter will have on Andrew. According to the Washington Post, Congress has extensive subpoena powers, but testimony from foreigners like Andrew cannot simply be compelled.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that it was the former prince's personal decision whether he wanted to make such a statement. However, according to the head of government, the basic principle is that anyone who has relevant information should not withhold it. This does not only apply to this individual case, said Starmer.

In the USA, the main question is what connections US President Donald Trump had to Epstein. Trump denies that he was ever involved in the financier's criminal activities. During the election campaign, he promised to release all files relating to the case, but this has not yet happened.

Photos prove that the two knew each other and met frequently.