Epstein pictures Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein, apparently at a party. Image: House Oversight Democrats Donald Trump can be seen here with six women. It is unclear why the faces are blacked out. Image: House Oversight Democrats This picture with Bill Clinton also comes from the estate. Image: House Oversight Democrats Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in conversation with Epstein. Image: House Oversight Democrats Epstein pictures Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein, apparently at a party. Image: House Oversight Democrats Donald Trump can be seen here with six women. It is unclear why the faces are blacked out. Image: House Oversight Democrats This picture with Bill Clinton also comes from the estate. Image: House Oversight Democrats Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in conversation with Epstein. Image: House Oversight Democrats

The US Democrats have published further photos from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein. One black and white image shows President Donald Trump together with six women.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you US Democrats have released new photos from the Epstein estate.

One of them shows Donald Trump with six women whose faces have been obscured.

Bill Clinton and the former British Prince Andrew can also be recognized in other images. Show more

The US Democrats have published further images from the estate of the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. One of the black and white photos shows President Donald Trump with six unrecognizable women. Bill Clinton and the former British Prince Andrew can also be recognized in other pictures.

The 19 photos released on Friday by the Democratic members of the US House of Representatives' oversight committee are only a tiny fraction of the more than 95,000 images they received from Epstein's estate. The MPs did not say why the photos of the six women in the picture with Trump were blacked out. There were also no captions or context for the photos.

Some of the photos were already known. Trump, Clinton and Andrew were all friends of the well-connected Epstein. Trump has repeatedly stated that he distanced himself from Epstein long before allegations arose that he had abused dozens of underage girls over many years. Epstein was found dead in his cell in 2019.

"Time to end the cover-up"

The Democrats want to release further recordings in the coming days and weeks. At the same time, the Department of Justice has also been obliged to publish investigation files on the Epstein case following a decision in Congress. Trump had long opposed this, but then relented.

"It's time to end this White House cover-up and bring justice to the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and his powerful friends," said Robert Garcia, the leading Democrat on the oversight committee. The White House did not initially respond to a request for comment on the photos.