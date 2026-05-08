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Transactions worth billions US Department of Justice apparently investigating possible insider trading in the Iran war

dpa

8.5.2026 - 05:25

Forecasting platform Polymarket: A lucrative bet on Nicolás Maduro losing power also aroused insider suspicions.
Forecasting platform Polymarket: A lucrative bet on Nicolás Maduro losing power also aroused insider suspicions.
Picture: IMAGO/SOPA Images/Davide Bonaldo

Are insiders using their connections at the highest political level to make huge sums of money on the oil market? The Ministry of Justice wants to investigate this suspicion - at least in four cases.

DPA

08.05.2026, 05:25

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Online betting companies are booming and have been making a lot of money for months with the unpredictability of the Trump administration.
  • Now the media are reporting that the US Department of Justice is investigating a series of suspicious transactions on the oil market that were made shortly before announcements by President Donald Trump and other government representatives.
  • This apparently involves at least four transactions in which traders are said to have bet more than 2.6 billion dollars on falling oil prices during the Iran war.
  • The bets were allegedly placed shortly before new announcements by Trump or Iranian government representatives.
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According to media reports, the US Department of Justice is investigating a series of suspicious transactions on the oil market that were made shortly before announcements by President Donald Trump and other government representatives. This involves at least four transactions in which traders bet more than 2.6 billion US dollars on falling oil prices during the Iran war, US broadcasters ABC and NBC reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bets were placed shortly before new announcements by Trump or Iranian government representatives, they said. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the federal authority responsible for commodities transactions, is also involved in the investigation.

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Four transactions worth billions

According to ABC News, traders had bet more than 500 million dollars on falling oil prices in March, shortly before the US president announced the postponement of threatened attacks on the Iranian power grid. There were three further transactions in April, which are now being investigated:

-On April 7, traders bet $960 million on falling oil prices shortly before Trump announced a temporary ceasefire, according to the report.

-On April 17, speculators bet 760 million dollars on falling oil prices, 20 minutes before Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

-On April 21, unknown persons placed 430 million dollars on falling oil prices, 15 minutes before Trump's announcement of an extended ceasefire.

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Other suspicious activities targeted by investigators

A source emphasized to NBC News that the investigation is still at an early stage and there is no evidence of criminal wrongdoing so far.

In addition to the current investigation, investigators are also looking into suspicious activities on speculative platforms that are also linked to the Iran war in a separate investigation.

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