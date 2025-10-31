A man with a "Black Lives Matter" flag in front of the White House. (August 27, 2020) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

New investigations incriminate the Black Lives Matter movement: Leading members allegedly misappropriated donations. It remains to be seen whether charges will be brought.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US Department of Justice is apparently investigating allegations of fraud against leading members of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

They are accused of defrauding donors who gave tens of millions of dollars during the protests against racism and police violence in 2020.

One of the sources said the investigation was launched under the administration of then-President Joe Biden, but intensified under President Donald Trump.

It remains to be seen whether the investigation will lead to charges. Show more

According to the AP news agency, the US Department of Justice is investigating allegations of fraud against leading members of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. They are accused of defrauding donors who gave tens of millions of US dollars during the protests against racism and police violence in 2020, several people familiar with the matter told the AP. Justice Department spokespeople initially declined to comment on Thursday (local time).

One of the sources said the investigation was initiated under the administration of then-President Joe Biden, but intensified under President Donald Trump. A second source confirmed that the allegations date back to Biden's time in office. In recent weeks, federal agents have sent out subpoenas and issued at least one search warrant against the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation Inc. and other organizations fighting systemic racism.

It remains to be seen whether the investigations will lead to charges. The movement has already been criticized in recent years for a lack of transparency regarding donations. The criticism grew after the BLM organizers admitted in 2022 that they had used donations to buy a six-million-dollar mansion in the Los Angeles area.

Those responsible deny allegations

However, those responsible have denied any wrongdoing and published tax documents. Earlier investigations into the foundation's finances had found no evidence of irregularities.

The foundation claimed to have received more than 90 million dollars in donations following the death of George Floyd in 2020. The black man died when a white police officer from Minneapolis knelt on his neck for several minutes - an incident that sparked global protests.

The Black Lives Matter movement emerged in 2013 after the acquittal of George Zimmerman, a neighborhood watchman who shot and killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Florida. However, it was the death of Michael Brown in 2014 as a result of police violence in Ferguson, Missouri, that made the slogan "Black Lives Matter" known worldwide.

Decentralized organization and local groups

The founders of the movement promised to build a decentralized organization that would be run in consensus with local groups. But as its influence grew, so did the number of groups that identified with BLM. After the protests in 2020, the majority of donations went to the BLM Foundation, although other groups also received funding from it.

In 2022, the foundation published detailed reports on its finances and structure. The current tax report shows assets of 28 million dollars for the financial year ending June 2024.

The investigation is being led by the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California in Los Angeles.

Construction workers remove Black Lives Matter sign in DC - Gallery Construction work in front of Trump's window Image: dpa The "Black Lives Matter" lettering is being removed. Image: dpa The lettering was not far from the White House in Washington. (archive image) Image: dpa The Trump administration put pressure on Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser. (archive image) Image: dpa Construction workers remove Black Lives Matter sign in DC - Gallery Construction work in front of Trump's window Image: dpa The "Black Lives Matter" lettering is being removed. Image: dpa The lettering was not far from the White House in Washington. (archive image) Image: dpa The Trump administration put pressure on Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser. (archive image) Image: dpa

Trump administration against progressive groups

Chief prosecutor Bill Essayli was previously a Republican congressman in California, where he represented conservative causes. He spoke out against measures to protect migrants without legal residency status and took action against people protesting against Trump's controversial immigration policy in Southern California. As an attorney, Essayli once called BLM a "radical organization" when he defended a couple charged with a hate crime in 2020 after they vandalized a BLM mural.

Recently, several civil rights organizations have expressed concern that the Trump administration could target progressive and left-wing groups - including BLM-affiliated organizations and LGBTQ activists.