Following new talks with Iran, the U.S. is easing sanctions on Iranian oil. The U.S. Treasury Department issued a waiver that temporarily lifts existing U.S. bans related to the production, shipment, and sale of crude oil and petroleum products of Iranian origin until August 21.

Tankers and cargo ships can be seen in the Gulf of Oman, along the shipping routes between the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Sea. Photo: Uncredited/AP/dpa

This easing of sanctions is the most significant to date since the start of the Iran war on February 28. Back in March, the U.S. had already temporarily eased sanctions on Iranian oil carried on ships. The U.S. aimed to stabilize the energy markets with this move. Because tankers have been virtually unable to pass through the Strait of Hormuz—a vital route for oil trade off the coast of Iran—since the start of the war, prices have skyrocketed worldwide.

Bessent: Negotiations with Iran “Productive”

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the recent negotiations with Iran in Switzerland as “productive.” Tehran has agreed to guarantee free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and to allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) into the country. The new exemption is part of the agreement reached with Tehran.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance had recently stated that a new agreement with Iran would provide economic benefits if Tehran ceased enriching uranium and allowed the destruction of its stockpiles of highly enriched uranium.

With this framework agreement, the U.S. and Iran aim to facilitate in-depth talks on a way out of the war. The focus is primarily on Iran’s nuclear program.