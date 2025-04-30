The US economy shrank in the first quarter of the year. (Archibvild) Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/dpa

The US economy shrank by a surprising 0.3 percent in the first quarter of 2025, mainly due to uncertainty caused by Trump's aggressive tariff policy

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US economy unexpectedly shrank by 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025.

Experts had only expected a slowdown in growth.

President Trump's aggressive tariff policy is causing uncertainty and is already having an impact on the economy. Show more

The US economy has lost considerable momentum and shrank surprisingly in the first quarter of the year. Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by an annualized 0.3% in the first three months, according to an initial estimate by the Department of Commerce in Washington.

Experts had not expected such a significant development, but had merely assumed a clear slowdown in growth. The US economy had already slowed down at the end of last year.

US growth figures are annualized. They are therefore not directly comparable with growth data from Europe, where annualization is not used. To arrive at an approximate growth rate comparable with Europe, the US rate would have to be divided by four.

Trump's aggressive tariff policy

The economic policy figures for the first few months of US President Donald Trump's term of office had been eagerly awaited, particularly in view of the radical tariff policy that Trump has been pursuing since taking office in January. In recent months, the Republican has imposed special levies on imports from all over the world on a large scale. China has been particularly affected.

With numerous tariff announcements, withdrawals and an overall erratic trade policy, Trump has been causing great uncertainty for weeks. At times, this has led to severe market turbulence on the financial markets. The 78-year-old has consistently promised that his tariff policy will make the country rich and the US economy more successful than ever.

Experts had not expected the US economy to shrink in the first quarter. It had been expected that the economic effects of the aggressive tariff policy would only really make themselves felt in the coming weeks and months.