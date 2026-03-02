In the midst of the escalation between Iran, Israel and the USA, dramatic videos emerge: An F-15 crashes over Kuwait while on fire. According to the authorities, it was shot down accidentally.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A video circulating on the internet shows a burning F-15 crashing over Kuwait.

According to reports, the pilots ejected to save themselves.

According to the authorities, several fighter jets have been shot down. Show more

On the third day of the military escalation in the Middle East, a serious incident has occurred over Kuwait. The government of Kuwait announced that several US military jets had been shot down.

Several video recordings are circulating on social networks that are said to show an F-15 losing altitude as it spirals with flames from an engine. Shortly afterwards, the plane disappears from the picture. The authenticity, exact time and exact location of the footage have not yet been independently verified.

According to initial reports , the jet is said to have come down in northern Kuwait near the Iraqi border, in a sparsely populated area near the Khor Abdullah waterway. Videos on social media show that the two pilots were able to save themselves by ejecting. Individual eyewitnesses reportedly observed local residents helping one of the pilots after landing.

Iran raises downing claim

Iran initially claimed that an F-15 had been shot down. According to Kuwait, however, it was a case of "friendly fire", i.e. an accidental shooting down by its own or allied forces.

The US Department of Defense and the US Air Force had not commented on the possible loss of an aircraft or the condition of the crew at the time of the reports.

What is the F-15?

The F-15 Eagle is a twin-engine, all-weather, air superiority fighter jet. According to the US Air Force, the aircraft is characterized by high manoeuvrability, strong acceleration, long range and modern avionics. The high thrust-to-weight ratio in particular is considered decisive in air combat.

The F-15E Strike Eagle variant is also designed for precision attacks on ground targets and can fly both air superiority and deep strike missions.