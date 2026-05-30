ARCHIVE - US Marines Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter jets fly over Roosevelt Roads Naval Station. Photo: Kendall Torres Cortés/dpa (archive image)
Keystone
According to the US military, it has once again shot down a boat suspected of being used by drug gangs. According to intelligence information, the ship was used for drug trafficking and was traveling on a known drug smuggling route in the eastern Pacific, the US military's Southern Command (Southcom) announced on Platform X. Three men were killed in the attack on Friday, which the military described as "narco-terrorists". US forces were not harmed.
Since last fall, the US government under President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked boats suspected of being used by drug smugglers in the Caribbean and the Pacific. Washington cites the fact that drug cartels have been declared terrorist organizations by the US government as the legal basis for the attacks. Just a few days ago, there was an attack on a similar suspected drug smuggling boat in the region.