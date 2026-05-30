USA US fire on another suspected drug boat - three dead

According to the US military, it has once again shot down a boat suspected of being used by drug gangs. According to intelligence information, the ship was used for drug trafficking and was traveling on a known drug smuggling route in the eastern Pacific, the US military's Southern Command (Southcom) announced on Platform X. Three men were killed in the attack on Friday, which the military described as "narco-terrorists". US forces were not harmed.