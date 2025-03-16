Events surrounding the USA and Ukraine are coming thick and fast this weekend. Bild: Alex Babenko/AP/dpa

The Sunday press sheds light on a Ukrainian parliamentarian's criticism of Switzerland, an environmental scandal at Blausee and US interference in ETH Zurich. The events come thick and fast.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ukrainian parliamentarian Lesia Vasylenko warns that the Swiss banking system could become a target for Russian black money, leading to political debates about sanctions.

A transport company illegally disposed of 4050 tons of waste, including toxic substances, in a water protection zone near the Blausee - the case goes to court.

ETH Zurich comes under pressure over a US-funded research project, as US political guidelines raise questions about freedom of research in Switzerland. Show more

A Ukrainian parliamentarian has set her sights on Switzerland. Lesia Vasylenko, who traveled to Switzerland as a rapporteur for the Council of Europe, expressed concerns about the Swiss banking system. She warned that it could become an attractive destination for Russian black money.

These accusations, which are linked to the Magnitsky case, have met with mixed reactions from Swiss politicians. While some reject the sweeping accusations, others see the need to review the sanctions against Russia. This is reported by the Sonntagszeitungen and the "Aargauer Zeitung".

US general warns Switzerland of possible troop withdrawal

Former US General Ben Hodges warns of a possible withdrawal of American troops from Europe, as reported by the "Sonntagsblick ". He sees this as an increased risk of Russia expanding its military ambitions to other European countries. Hodges recommends that Switzerland prepare for possible conflicts by investing in air defenses and carrying out large-scale manoeuvres.

He doubts that Russia would respect Swiss neutrality and already sees Switzerland as a target of hybrid warfare.

ETH confronted by US government

ETH Zurich is confronted with questions from the US government. These concern compliance with political requirements in a research project financed with US funds. The questions are confidential, but it is known that they relate to topics such as gender and climate. The US intervention is viewed critically by Swiss politicians.

They emphasize the importance of freedom of research and warn of an increasing dependence on third-party funding. ETH plans to coordinate with other universities in order to find a common response.

The American interference in ETH Zurich's research has caused a stir. Politicians are calling for Switzerland to defend its freedom of research and defend itself against attempts to exert pressure.

Green National Councillor Katharina Prelicz-Huber sees the US intervention as a further attempt by the Trump administration to impose its policies worldwide. ETH is called upon to remain steadfast and not to allow itself to be guided by foreign influences.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.