The U.S. is providing the United Nations with more than one billion dollars (approximately 860 million euros) for humanitarian and disaster relief efforts. The funds are intended to benefit the children’s aid organization UNICEF and the World Food Programme (WFP), which will use them to provide life-saving aid in more than 40 countries, according to the U.S. State Department. With more than 800 million dollars, the majority of the funds will go to the WFP, while UNICEF will receive approximately 218 million dollars.

Just one month ago, the U.S. announced a $1.8 billion contribution to the United Nations. In December, the administration of President Donald Trump had allocated $2 billion.

Trump Cut Humanitarian Aid

Before Trump took office, however, U.S. financial contributions had been, in some cases, many times higher. In addition, the U.S. still owes billions in membership dues to the United Nations, which is under severe financial pressure and has been sharply criticized by Trump.

At the start of his second term, the Republican fundamentally questioned U.S. humanitarian aid and ordered the termination of numerous programs. Under his leadership, the world’s largest economy also withdrew from many UN agencies and pulled out of agreements under the auspices of the United Nations.