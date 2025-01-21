8.23 pm

The US broadcaster Fox News has published the content of the traditional letter from former US President Joe Biden to his successor Donald Trump. He wished Trump and his family all the best for the next four years, Trump's house and court broadcaster quoted from the relatively short letter. "The American people - and people around the world - look to this house for stability in the inevitable storms of history, and I pray that the years ahead will be a time of prosperity, peace and grace for our country."

The Republican had found the letter on camera in the White House on Monday a few hours after his swearing-in. While Trump was signing presidential decrees, he was asked by journalists whether Biden had left him a letter. Trump feigned ignorance - and then looked in the drawer of the president's desk, where letters are usually deposited. Trump then decided against opening the letter directly and reading it aloud - but apparently toyed with the idea.

The letter was discussed again at a press conference on Tuesday. Trump called the content "nice" and said he appreciated Biden's gesture. Biden was also asked on the day of his departure from the White House whether he had left a letter. He answered in the affirmative, but did not want to reveal anything about the contents. "That's between Trump and me," said the Democrat. It is traditional for US presidents to leave a handwritten letter for their successor. Trump also left a letter for Biden in 2021, but the contents are not public knowledge.