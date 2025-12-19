Abuse victims of millionaire Epstein and his accomplice Maxwell at a press conference in front of the US Capitol. (Archive) Keystone/FR159526 AP/Jose Luis Magana

The US Department of Justice released hundreds of thousands of documents in the Epstein case on Friday. However, the Trump administration missed the legal deadline to release nearly all of the files, as Congress had demanded.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The U.S. Department of Justice released hundreds of thousands of documents in the Epstein case, but missed the deadline set by Congress to fully release them.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the files would be released gradually to ensure the protection of victims' identities.

Jeffrey Epstein, an influential New York financier, ran an abuse ring for years with numerous victims, including minors. Show more

Shortly before the deadline for the publication of investigation files in the scandal surrounding the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein expired, US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche declared that not all documents would be published at once. He justified this by stating that each individual page that is published must be designed in such a way that the identity of the victims is protected.

The Ministry of Justice has now released a first set of hundreds of thousands of documents. This includes an address book in which Trump and numerous other celebrities are listed. Almost all the details are redacted. It is unclear who owned the book.

Newly released photos show former President Bill Clinton and the late pop star Michael Jackson, among others. In one picture, Clinton is leaning back in a hot tub, in another he is swimming next to a dark-haired woman, possibly Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. Trump had initiated investigations into Clinton and other Democrats in the case.

The Department of Justice was obliged by Congress to release the information a month ago in order to create transparency in the case. The deadline was set for December 19. According to the Department of Justice, further documents will follow in the coming weeks.

Democrats accuse Trump administration of "breaking the law"

The opposition Democrats accused the Trump administration of "breaking the law" and attempting a cover-up in the Epstein affair. They are now considering legal action. However, criticism also came from Trump's camp. Several Republican MPs expressed their disappointment with their own government. These included MPs Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie.

The New York financier Epstein was part of high society for many years and moved in influential circles. The multimillionaire ran an abuse ring for years, to which dozens of young women and minors fell victim. He himself is also said to have abused women and girls.