The US healthcare system relies on junior doctors. Keystone (Symbolbild)

Trump's travel and visa restrictions have slowed down young doctors from abroad who were due to start work in July. The US healthcare system is dependent on their support.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump has imposed far-reaching travel and visa restrictions.

As a result, many foreign medical assistants are unable to enter the country or are afraid to leave.

However, the US healthcare system is dependent on foreign doctors. Show more

Instead of caring for sick people in US clinics, young doctors from abroad are faced with closed doors: the travel and visa restrictions imposed by Donald Trump's government are slowing them down - some perhaps forever.

"You lose time that you could have used to treat patients," says a junior doctor from Pakistan. He was actually supposed to join the health service in Massachusetts in July. The man does not want to give his name for fear that this will cause him further distress.

It is not yet clear how many assistant doctors from abroad were unable to take up their duties at the beginning of July. Several explained that everything seemed to be clear, but that they had failed on what was supposed to be the last formality.

"The situation seems hopeless"

"I don't want to give up," says a doctor from Canada who had been offered a position at Harrisburg Medical Center. Her visa was refused because she has Afghan citizenship. She also does not want to give her name. "The situation seems hopeless," says the doctor.

Resident physicians from abroad are filling critical gaps in the US healthcare system. The American Association of Medical Colleges (AAMC) foresees a shortage of doctors over the next decade. More than 7,000 foreign-born residents were scheduled to enter U.S. healthcare programs this year.

Foreign medical school graduates often take jobs that are not as popular with locals, explains Donna Lamb of the organization NRMP, which handles residency placement for young physicians from abroad. "It's not like they come here and want to work in big glamorous centers on the coast," says Lamb. "They really do provide healthcare services for the whole of America."

Backbone of the hospital

Also, foreign residents often work in specialties that U.S. applicants aren't as interested in. In internal medicine, the figure is almost 40 percent. They are "the backbone" of the hospital, says Zaid Alrashid from Brookdale University Hospital in New York. Almost all of the specialist trainees from abroad have managed to take up their posts here - but some are still waiting.

She has now been given an appointment for an interview for her visa in mid-August, says a junior doctor from Egypt. She doesn't know whether her job will still be open then.

"Don't leave the country"

The situation could now lead to acute shortages in some hospitals, says Kimberly Pierce Burke from the Association of Independent Academic Medical Centers (AiAMC). The facilities could have problems filling the gaps quickly, she explains. And that means fewer staff for patients.

But even aspiring medical specialists who have made it to the USA are nervous, says Sabesan Karuppiah, formerly responsible for a training program for foreign medical assistants. "The motto is: 'Don't leave the country'," says Karuppiah, describing the mood among the young people. They didn't dare visit their sick parents or travel home for their own wedding. "Everyone is afraid to leave the country without knowing what will happen."