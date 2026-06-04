The US House of Representatives has voted in favor of withdrawing the military from combat operations with Iran, increasing the political pressure on President Donald Trump. According to the resolution, a formal declaration of war by Congress is required for a combat mission. Operations that are necessary to defend the USA or an ally against imminent attacks are excluded. 215 MPs voted in favor of the resolution, 208 voted against. Four members of Trump's Republican caucus voted with the Democrats, helping their bill to pass.

ARCHIVE - The Capitol, seat of the US Congress, after the House of Representatives and Senate adjourned for the year. Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP/dpa

The resolution has no direct consequences for the US course towards Iran, but shows the increasing political pressure on Trump - especially as the mid-term elections for Congress are five months away. More and more Republicans are now openly opposing Trump's war strategy.

A ceasefire is currently in place in the Iran war and negotiations are underway on a possible framework agreement to end the war. Nevertheless, there have been repeated attacks on each other in recent days.

The resolution of the House of Representatives would now have to be passed by the Senate, the other chamber of parliament. Even if this were to happen, the President could veto a resolution from both chambers. A two-thirds majority would be required to override the veto - which seems very unlikely.

US Senate had voted for more say in the Iran war

Around two weeks ago, the US Senate voted for the first time in favor of greater control over the conduct of the war in Iran. The majority was made possible by four Republicans who broke with their party's line.