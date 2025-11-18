Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (M) is a vehement supporter of the release of the Epstein files. Bild: Jose Luis Magana/AP/dpa

The US House of Representatives has voted with a large bipartisan majority in favor of releasing the investigation files on the case of the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US House of Representatives has voted in favor of releasing the Epstein files.

427 MPs voted in favor of the bill, with only one vote against.

US President Trump failed in his attempts to prevent the vote.

The US House of Representatives has voted by a large majority in favor of the release of files on millionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted as a sex offender. In the vote on Tuesday, 427 MPs voted in favor of the bill, which forces the Department of Justice to make its files on Epstein publicly accessible. There was one vote against.

President Donald Trump had previously given in to growing pressure from politics and society and recommended that his party colleagues in the House of Representatives vote in favor of the bill. His approval could also persuade the Senate to deal with the bill.

A small, cross-party group of MPs submitted a petition for the release of the files in July - an attempt to bypass the Republican Chairman of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, who actually controls which bills are put to a vote. At first, this seemed to be a hopeless endeavor.

After all, Trump repeatedly told his supporters that the uproar surrounding the Epstein case was orchestrated by the Democrats. However, both Trump and Johnson failed in their attempts to prevent the vote.