One of two congressional chambers votes clearly in favor of releasing the Epstein files - but nothing has been decided yet. The issue is causing internal party upheaval among Trump's Republicans.

The US House of Representatives has voted by a large cross-party majority in favor of releasing the investigation files on the case of the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. 427 of the MPs supported the move, with only one member of Congress voting against it. However, it is unclear whether the documents will actually be disclosed.

The vote was followed by a small cheer in the chamber of Congress. It was preceded by long speeches from both parties. Some MPs praised the rare unity, while others used the debate for sharp attacks on the respective political opponents. In some cases, it also got loud.

What happens now?

Further steps are needed for the final release of the documents and records in the possession of the US Department of Justice. The other chamber of the US Parliament, the Senate, must also give its approval and President Donald Trump must sign the bill into law.

What is the Epstein case about?

The influential US multimillionaire Epstein ran an abuse ring for many years, to which dozens of young women and minors fell victim. He also abused his victims himself. After his conviction as a criminal, the case was reopened years later. Epstein was arrested again. The financier from New York died in his prison cell in 2019 at the age of 66, before a possible further conviction. The autopsy report listed suicide as the cause of death.

Epstein's death and his extensive contacts in the world of the rich sparked speculation about the possible involvement of influential circles. Before his arrest, celebrities and billionaires had been in and out of his home. Trump also spent time with Epstein, as evidenced by several party videos. Epstein's circle also included the then Prince Andrew. In the wake of the revelations, the Briton recently had to relinquish his aristocratic titles.

Which files are to be opened?

It's about investigation files. According to the bill in the House of Representatives, these documents from the Ministry of Justice, the public prosecutor's office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are to be published no later than 30 days after the law comes into force: Files relating to the investigation, prosecution and detention matters concerning Epstein and his former confidante Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell is in prison following a conviction.

In addition, for example, flight logs of Epstein's private jet with passenger lists are to be published, naming people who traveled with him. Documents relating to companies, charitable organizations or government agencies with suspected links to Epstein are also to be published.

How is Trump dealing with the scandal?

The US President is under enormous pressure at home - not only from the Democrats in the opposition, who have been pushing for the disclosure of the Epstein files for months. There have also been increasing calls for transparency within the Republican ranks, probably also with a view to the 2026 congressional elections.

The case has enormous political clout in the USA. Members of parliament fear being punished by voters.

Trump himself called the ghosts: During the 2024 election campaign, the Republican promised to fully disclose the Epstein files. However, because this promise has not been kept since he took office in January, the president is under increasing pressure. Democrats recently published email excerpts from Epstein's estate in which Trump's name appears. This triggered new speculation about how much he might have known about Epstein's crimes.

Why did Trump endorse the vote?

On Sunday, it looked like a U-turn: Trump advised his party's MPs on the Truth Social platform to vote in favor of publication. There was nothing to hide, he said. In doing so, he probably avoided a particularly big embarrassment if it had been his word against that of the Republicans. Calculations may also be at play: After all, Republican support for disclosure is significantly lower in the Senate than in the House of Representatives.

A no vote would stop the planned publication, at least for the time being - if the Senate were to change anything in the bill, it would have to go back to the House of Representatives for another vote.

What's going on with the Republicans?

Within the party, the issue is causing some major upheaval. Particularly noteworthy is the role of MP Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was long regarded as an extremely loyal supporter of Trump and one of the best-known voices of his MAGA movement ("Make America Great Again"). Recently, however, she emerged as a vehement supporter of the publication of the Epstein files - and was publicly reprimanded by Trump.

At a press conference shortly before the vote in the House of Representatives, the Republican MP defended her stance in no uncertain terms. She also criticized Trump directly: he had called her a "traitor", even though she had fought for him for years. "I never owed him anything," she explained. A "traitor" is someone who serves foreign countries. A "patriot", on the other hand, serves the USA.

Greene emphasized that it was important to overcome partisan divides in the name of the women Epstein had abused. However, the "real battle" was yet to come: the decisive factor was whether the relevant authorities would actually release all the information.