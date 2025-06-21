Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warns the USA against intervening in the war. Marwan Naamani/dpa

At the OIC meeting in Istanbul, Iran is toughening its tone towards the USA: Foreign Minister Araghchi warns urgently against American involvement in the war - and accuses Washington of covertly supporting Israel.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Iran has urgently warned the USA against intervening in the war with Israel and accuses Washington of having been indirectly involved from the outset.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized that talks with Tehran are only possible if Israel stops its attacks.

US President Trump wants to give diplomatic efforts another two weeks or so before deciding on possible military involvement. Show more

Iran has warned the USA against intervening in the current war with Israel. It would be "very regrettable" and "very dangerous" for everyone if the US were to join "the aggression", Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told reporters in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul on the sidelines of a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). This was reported by the Arabic news channel Al-Jazeera.

He went on to say that Tehran had "unfortunately" come to the conclusion that the USA had been involved in the aggression from the outset. The US government would deny this, but Iran had many indications that Washington had been involved from day one.

The US military supports Israel in its defense, but has so far not been involved in the attacks on Iran, as emphasized in Washington. According to Trump's own statements on Thursday, he wants to give diplomatic efforts around two more weeks before making a decision on possible US involvement in the war.

Araghchi emphasized once again in Istanbul that possible talks could only take place if the Israeli attacks were stopped.