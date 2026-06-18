ARCHIVE – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in conversation. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/AP POOL/dpa Keystone

Switzerland was originally supposed to host this historic moment. But now Donald Trump and Iranian President Massud Peseschkian have already signed the framework agreement.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to Pakistan, the mediating country, the framework agreement between the U.S. and Iran takes effect “immediately” upon signing.

Tehran will “reopen the Strait of Hormuz immediately,” and the U.S. will lift the naval blockade of Iranian ports without delay, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced overnight on the platform X.

Earlier, according to state media, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei and a U.S. official had already reported that U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian President Massud Peseschkian had signed the agreement.

Pakistan, with the support of Qatar—which is also acting as a mediator—will host the official ceremony to mark “this milestone” as planned this Friday in Switzerland and begin technical-level talks, wrote Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif.

Trump signed the document in Versailles, France, where he had been received by French President Emmanuel Macron at the palace to conclude the G7 summit. A video released by the White House on Platform X shows him handwriting his signature on a paper copy of the agreement there. Those present then applauded, and Macron shook Trump’s hand.

According to state media, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry had previously stated that Trump and Iranian President Peseschkian had signed the agreement digitally. Accordingly, there will be no signing ceremony in Switzerland. The original plan was for the signing to take place there on Friday. It is therefore unclear exactly what is supposed to happen in Switzerland on Friday.

Will the Strait of Hormuz now be opened?

As reported by the U.S. news portal “Axios,” citing two people familiar with the matter, an early signing was intended to bring about a faster reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Shortly after the war began, Iran had largely brought traffic to a standstill in the strait—which is vital for global trade in oil, gas, and fertilizer—through threats and attacks on ships. Later, the U.S. imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports to cut off Tehran’s oil revenues.

After weeks of negotiations, the U.S. and Iran reached a framework agreement on Sunday. The agreement, announced on Trump’s 80th birthday, is intended to lay the groundwork for further negotiations, which will address issues such as Tehran’s controversial nuclear program.

What the Agreement Envisages

In the 14-point framework agreement, both sides agreed, among other things, to an “immediate and permanent end to the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon,” according to a high-ranking government official. Iran has committed to opening the Strait of Hormuz, while the U.S., in return, has agreed to gradually lift the naval blockade of Iranian ports.

A potential toll imposed by Tehran on international shipping remains a contentious issue. While there will be no fee increase during the 60 days of in-depth negotiations, the framework agreement stipulates that Iran must first negotiate with Oman regarding how to proceed thereafter. The U.S. has repeatedly described a toll in the Strait of Hormuz as unacceptable.

Tehran’s nuclear program is thus to be the subject of in-depth negotiations. However, according to the U.S. official, it has already been agreed as a minimum measure that the highly enriched uranium is to be diluted on site and under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). A final agreement is to be negotiated within 60 days. This period is extendable if both sides agree.

Trump: Bomb Them If They Don’t Behave

Trump had once again threatened Iran on Wednesday. “If they don’t behave, we’ll immediately start dropping bombs right on their heads again,” he said on the sidelines of the G7 summit on Lake Geneva. He had already made similar threats in recent weeks.

The U.S. and Israel launched attacks in late February

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched their attacks on Iran. They bombed missile sites and command centers in Tehran and across much of Iran, specifically targeting and killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran responded with attacks on Israel and on Gulf states hosting U.S. military bases.

An extremely fragile ceasefire, which has already been broken several times, has been in effect since early April. The US’s stated war aim was to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.