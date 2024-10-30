The US military exercise was a complete failure. (archive picture) KEYSTONE

A US military exercise in Hawaii has gone off the rails. Numerous soldiers were injured and one fell from a height of 370 meters.

Sven Ziegler

During a US military exercise in Hawaii at the beginning of October, several soldiers were seriously injured, one of them possibly permanently.

The soldier fell from a height of around 370 meters because his parachute and reserve parachute failed to open. According to reports in the "New York Times", he underwent several operations, but it is uncertain whether he will be able to walk again.

The exercise was part of the US military's strategic preparation for potential conflicts, particularly with regard to tensions with China. It took place at a base in Hawaii and involved 864 paratroopers. However, only 492 of these reached the training site in Hawaii, as several C17 transport planes had technical problems, including faulty doors that required emergency landings.

Investigation underway

Numerous soldiers were injured during the parachute jumps, often suffering sprains and head trauma. Despite the seriousness of the accidents, the US military initially only reported one injured soldier and was reticent about the causes of the incidents.

An official investigation into the incidents was announced in order to clarify the reasons for the faulty parachutes and the technical problems of the aircraft. The difficulties encountered during the exercise could provide the military with important information on how to better prepare troops in future potential major conflicts.