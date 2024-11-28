Trump and turkey: how can Americans celebrate Thanksgiving together despite political differences? Experts advise empathy and clear personal boundaries.

After the US presidential election on November 5, which Donald Trump won, many Americans are worried about Thanksgiving.

What to do when people whose political views and values clash at the table during the traditional family gathering?

The political climate in the USA puts a strain on many family ties, making the holiday a delicate balancing act for many.

US media therefore provide all kinds of tips on how to avoid or at least defuse arguments. Show more

For many Americans,Thanksgiving is all about community, gratitude and sharing moments with loved ones. The holiday is celebrated every year on the fourth Thursday in November - i.e. this Thursday - and therefore often falls in the period immediately after a presidential election. Republican Donald Trump won this election on November 5 - after a campaign full of sharp rhetoric.

Many people are now worried ahead of the traditional family get-together. What to do when people whose political views and values clash sit opposite each other at the table?

A growing movement seeks to destigmatize going “no contact” with one’s relatives. Is it a much-needed corrective, or a worrisome change in family relations? https://t.co/GAKIlO9YiH — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) November 23, 2024

Surveys show: The political climate is straining quite a few family ties in the USA. Thanksgiving therefore becomes a delicate balancing act for some. This is why the US media - not for the first time - are giving all kinds of tips with the help of experts on how to avoid or at least defuse arguments.

Sharing concerns instead of picking fights

"There is deep-rooted resentment on both sides," says Kenneth Barish, professor of clinical psychology, in the New York Times. In some families, politics is therefore simply bypassed. If this is not the case, Barish recommends showing vulnerability. For example, instead of arguing about inflation, you could simply point out that this is an issue that worries you. This approach can help to create a more respectful atmosphere for conversation.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel provides a three-step guide to constructive dialog:

Stellen Sie Fragen, um die Perspektive des anderen zu verstehen.

Erklären Sie Ihre eigene Sichtweise – nicht im direkten Widerspruch, sondern als alternative Perspektive zu der des Gegenübers.

Wiederholen Sie die Sichtweise des anderen in neutralen Worten, um Missverständnisse zu vermeiden.

Assessing family dynamics correctly

But not everyone is willing to be understanding. In an opinion piece for "USA Today", journalist Louie Villalobos argues that political discussions often concern existential issues. For people whose realities are directly affected by political decisions, it can be hard to imagine sharing Thanksgiving with those who support those decisions. Villalobos emphasizes that the political divide is too deep for many to bridge at the dinner table.

On Thanksgiving 2025, then-President Donald Trump may once again pardon a turkey - as he did on November 24, 2020. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Susan Walsh

For such cases, marriage and family therapist Lisa Marie Bobby advises in the New York Times to honestly assess your own emotional state and family dynamics. If a family reunion means entering an emotionally insecure environment, it may be wiser to avoid it. She emphasizes how important it is to plan carefully in advance, rather than naively entering an uncomfortable situation in the hope that "everything will work out". At the same time, Bobby points out that it can be worth bridging differences - especially if values such as love, support and cohesion are still strongly anchored within the family.

