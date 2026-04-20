US military boards Iran ship - What will happen to negotiations? - Gallery Tensions over the Strait of Hormuz are escalating. (archive picture) Image: dpa Iranian President Peseshkian accuses Washington of breaking the treaty. (archive picture) Image: dpa Trump offers Iran a deal. (archive picture) Image: dpa The US Navy has taken control of an Iranian ship. (archive picture) Image: dpa US military boards Iran ship - What will happen to negotiations? - Gallery Tensions over the Strait of Hormuz are escalating. (archive picture) Image: dpa Iranian President Peseshkian accuses Washington of breaking the treaty. (archive picture) Image: dpa Trump offers Iran a deal. (archive picture) Image: dpa The US Navy has taken control of an Iranian ship. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Shortly before the ceasefire in the Iran war expires, Trump shows himself ready for new negotiations. A short time later, the US navy attacks an Iranian freighter. What will Tehran do?

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The US has attacked an Iranian freighter in the Strait of Hormuz and brought it under control after it tried to break through the naval blockade.

Iran speaks of piracy, threatens to take countermeasures and currently sees no basis for serious negotiations with Washington.

At the same time, the situation continues to deteriorate while new talks are being prepared in Islamabad and the tensions are also causing oil prices to rise. Show more

Shortly after US President Donald Trump announced his willingness to negotiate with Tehran, the US military attacked an Iranian freighter. The ship had attempted to break through the US naval blockade, Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform.

Iran's military spoke of "armed sea piracy" and announced that it would "respond soon", as the pro-government broadcaster Press TV reported. Shortly before the ceasefire expires on Wednesday, Tehran sees "no prospect of serious negotiations", according to the state agency Irna. Iranian President Massud Peseschkian accused Washington of breaking the agreement.

According to the US regional command Centcom, the ship was on its way to the Iranian coastal city of Bandar Abbas in the Strait of Hormuz. The US had previously ordered 25 ships to turn around or return to their Iranian ports. However, this is the first known incident in which force has been used. The new escalation caused oil prices to rise again.

U.S. Marines depart amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) by helicopter and transit over the Arabian Sea to board and seize M/V Touska. The Marines rappelled onto the Iranian-flagged vessel, April 19, after guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) disabled Touska’s… pic.twitter.com/mFxI5RzYCS — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 20, 2026

After hours of unsuccessful warnings, the warship "USS Spruance" ordered the crew of the Iranian freighter to leave the engine room, Centcom reported. As a result, the propulsion system was put out of action. The ship is now under US control. Just hours earlier, Trump had announced that his representatives would be in Pakistan's capital Islamabad this evening for new negotiations. Iran has not yet officially confirmed or canceled its participation.

Trump threatens Iran again

The USA is offering the leadership in Tehran a "very fair and reasonable deal", Trump wrote. He hoped that Iran would accept it. "If they don't, the United States will shut down every single power plant and every single bridge in Iran," Trump wrote, repeating earlier threats.

The German Press Agency learned from the White House that Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner are traveling to Islamabad. According to a report by the state agency Irna, however, the Iranian leadership has rejected a second meeting.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff was sent to Islamabad. (archive picture) Matt Rourke/AP/dpa

The reasons given were the excessive demands of the USA, its constant changes of course and the continued naval blockade of Iranian ports. The Iranian news agency Tasnim had also reported, citing an informed source, that there would be no negotiations as long as the US Navy continued its naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. In recent days, however, messages had been exchanged with the mediation of neighboring Pakistan.

Report: Iranians fear surprise attack

According to a report by the US news portal "Axios", Iranian officials suspect that Trump is trying to deceive the leadership in Tehran with his words about an agreement. They feared a surprise attack by the USA.

According to his website, Iran's President Peseshkian said in a telephone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif: "The continued provocative and illegal actions of the US" in the context of the naval blockade against Iran were a clear violation of the expiring ceasefire.

Such measures and Trump's threats deepened the mistrust. The country is determined to defend itself resolutely against "renewed adventurism" by the USA and Israel.

Preparations underway in Islamabad for new negotiations

Meanwhile, the Pakistani government has not yet officially announced any new negotiations in Islamabad. Shortly after Trump's announcement of new talks, however, the Foreign Ministry announced that in a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, the head of the department, Ishaq Dar, had emphasized that continuous dialogue was crucial in order to quickly defuse tensions and promote peace in the region.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. (archive picture) Shamil Zhumatov/Pool Reuters/dpa

Preparations for a new round of negotiations have been underway in Islamabad for days. Security precautions were visible: the so-called Red Zone with embassies and government buildings, where the first round of talks had already taken place, was cordoned off again. Initial negotiations had ended a week earlier without any concrete results.