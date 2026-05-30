US forces have reportedly fired on a ship in the Gulf of Oman. Contrary to the US naval blockade, the ship had approached an Iranian port and had not complied with instructions despite numerous warnings, the responsible regional command (Centcom) announced on Platform X. A US armed forces aircraft then fired a missile at the ship, rendering it unable to maneuver. The incident reportedly occurred on Friday.

ARCHIVE - Oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: Altaf Qadri/AP/dpa/Archive image

According to Centcom, the ship named "M/V Lian Star" was sailing under the Gambian flag. The US side did not provide any further details about the ship or possible casualties.

With the US blockade, the US government wants to increase economic pressure on Tehran. The blockade is directed against ships entering or leaving Iranian ports. The aim is to cut off important revenues from oil exports.

According to Centcom, five merchant ships have been forcibly stopped since the blockade began. 116 have been forced to turn around.