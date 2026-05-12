Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth testifies at a House Budget Committee hearing for the Department of Defense in Washington. Photo: Alex Brandon/AP/dpa Keystone

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has played down speculation about the US military's severely depleted ammunition and missile stockpiles.

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"We know exactly what we have. We have plenty of what we need," he told a committee of the US House of Representatives. The debate about supplies had been "foolishly and unhelpfully exaggerated", Hegseth continued.

Chief of Staff Dan Caine emphasized that the US military's regional commands reported sufficient ammunition supplies for the current missions.

At the weekend, US Senator Mark Kelly claimed that the US military's ammunition and missile stocks had been severely depleted. He said on the CBS program "Face The Nation" that it was "shocking how much we've depleted those stocks". It will take years to rebuild these stocks, he said.

As a member of the Armed Services Committee, the Pentagon had informed the Democratic senator from Arizona about certain types of ammunition - according to Kelly, this included information on Tomahawk, ATACMS, SM-3 and Patriot missiles.

Kelly warned that the USA might not be able to defend its country in the event of a prolonged attack. The United States would then be in a worse position "than we would otherwise be if this war in Iran had not taken place". He criticized Trump for dragging the US into a war "without a strategic goal, without a plan, without a timetable".