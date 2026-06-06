According to the US military, it has intercepted several missiles fired by Iran at Kuwait and Bahrain. The Islamic Republic fired seven ballistic missiles at the two Gulf states, which are allied with the USA, the US Regional Command (Centcom) responsible for the Middle East announced on the X platform. According to initial estimates, six missiles were intercepted and another one missed its target.

HANDOUT - An F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter aircraft takes off from the deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Photo: MCSN Dan Snow/Navy Office of Information/dpa - ATTENTION: For editorial use only and only with full attribution to the above credit

The US military had previously intercepted four Iranian drones in the area of the Strait of Hormuz and then attacked radar stations in Iran on the island of Qeshm and in the town of Goruk.

According to the Iranian news agency Tasnim, Iran's Revolutionary Guards - the Islamic Republic's elite military force - subsequently announced that they had attacked the enemy's bases in the region in response to the US attacks. Meanwhile, the US military stated that Iranian claims of having damaged the headquarters of the US Navy in the Middle East in Bahrain were false. The claims of both warring parties could not initially be independently verified.